Arkansas governor: Medical marijuana would hurt state's businesses

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor and lieutenant governor say legalizing medical marijuana would hurt the state's efforts to attract businesses, targeting two proposals on the November ballot they say would prevent companies from being able to enforce drug-free workplaces.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin on Wednesday were joined by business leaders as they criticized two proposals going before voters that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to buy marijuana from dispensaries. Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana four years ago.

The two Republicans say the proposal will make it difficult to attract companies that want a drug-free workforce. Both measures prohibit employers from hiring or firing someone for being a medical marijuana patient, but don't require employers to allow workers to use medical marijuana on the job.