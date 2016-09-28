Home /
Arkansas man sought in shooting near park that injured passenger in vehicle
Authorities are searching for man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday in Pine Bluff that injured a man.
Jeremiah Hubbard-Thomas, 20, will face charges of first-degree battery and five counts of committing a terroristic act, the Pine Bluff Police Department said.
The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Belmont Drive and Boston Avenue, authorities said. The victim told investigators he was riding in a vehicle with three other adults and a baby when he saw Hubbard-Thomas near a park.
The victim said he spoke with Hubbard-Thomas before Hubbard-Thomas pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the car, shooting once through the passenger-side door, police said in a report. The victim was struck in the right leg.
Thomas is described as a black man who stands about 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police warned.
