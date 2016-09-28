Arkansas motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle

An Arkansas motorcyclist died Monday after a collision in Faulkner County, authorities said.

Rodney Williams, 49, of Vilonia was driving a 2009 Harley west on Main Street in Vilonia around 4:57 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Williams attempted to pass a 2012 Dodge traveling in the same direction but the motorcycle hit the driver's side when the car started to turn, state police said.

No one else was injured in the accident, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, state police said.

Williams' death was the 390th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.