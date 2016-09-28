Arkansas target's uncle and aunt have a "Razorback account"

— Rabid Razorback fan Anthony Thomas-Williams, an uncle to Arkansas cornerback target Chevin Calloway, along with his wife, Stacey, have a bank account just devoted to seeing their beloved Hogs.

“We started going to all of the football games when all our kids left the house,” said Thomas-Williams, who is from Altheimer. “We couldn’t afford it when they were in the house.”

He and his wife, a Stuttgart native, now live in Frisco, Texas, and have been regulars at Hog games the last three years.

Their daughter LaToni is an adversity campaign specialist in Seattle and other daughter LaTisha is a housing supervisor in San Diego. Their son Siddiqu is a personal trainer in Frisco.

“Once they left. my wife and I started a Razorback account,” Williams said. “We put money from every pay check into the Razorback account and try and make every game like we’re doing now. We’ve made every game this year.”

Calloway, who attends Dallas Bishop Dunne, is ESPN’s No. 8 cornerback and No. 75 overall prospect in the nation. He was born in Pine Bluff before moving to Texas at 3 years old. He has family in Pine Bluff, Stuttgart, Altheimer and Little Rock.

“That’s our roots, that’s where everybody was born,” Thomas-Williams said.

An Iowa commitment, Calloway plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville for the Alabama game on Oct. 8.

Thomas-Williams and other family members will be supportive of Calloway’s final decision, but they do hint about their preference.

“I’ll forward him clips and letters to his Facebook,” Thomas-Williams said. “When a (Razorback) defensive player makes a play, I’ll send a clip and say, ‘That’s you Chevin,'” Thomas-Williams said.

“I try and leave him alone and let him clear his mind and make his own decision. I don’t want to put any pressure on him.”

Two recent Hog games tops Thomas-Williams’ list of favorite contests.

“The TCU game, that was awesome,” Thomas-Williams said. “They almost gave me a heart attack.”

He and his wife attended last year’s 53-52 overtime victory over Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. The Hunter Henry heave will always be remembered.

“When Alex Collins picked it up,” Thomas-Williams said, “I was jumping for joy.”