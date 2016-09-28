House explosion kills NYC firefighter

NEW YORK -- A battalion chief in the Fire Department of New York was killed Tuesday when a row house exploded as he was supervising an evacuation after a report of a gas leak, and authorities are looking into whether the building was being used to grow marijuana.

Later Tuesday, investigators said they were questioning a person of interest but provided no details.

The two-story house and adjoining homes in the Bronx had already been emptied of occupants and fire personnel had been on the scene for an hour when the 7:30 a.m. blast jolted neighbors awake, tore off the building's roof and hurled pieces of wood and brick into the street.

Michael Fahy, a 17-year Fire Department veteran and father of three, was directing operations from the street when he was hit by falling debris, authorities said.

The cause of the blast hadn't been determined. Authorities are investigating whether the home was being used as a "grow house" where propane gas powered carbon-dioxide generators to boost marijuana production.

FBI: Cut deal to see Clinton aide's laptop

WASHINGTON -- FBI Director James Comey told senators on Tuesday that his agency granted immunity to Hillary Clinton's former chief of staff because agents wanted to inspect her laptop as part of a now-closed FBI investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

The immunity deal for Cheryl Mills was limited to information contained on her laptop, Comey told a Senate committee, adding that the FBI's collective judgment was that "we need to get to that laptop."

Comey told Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., that Mills was acting as a member of Clinton's legal team in the case. He said the FBI decided it would take too long to try to force Mills to turn over the laptop without an immunity deal.

Sasse and other Republicans have said they were surprised that the FBI would cut a deal with someone as close to the investigation as Mills. By including the emails recovered from the laptop in the immunity agreement, the Justice Department exempted key physical evidence from any potential criminal case against Mills.

Republicans have assailed Comey's decision not to prosecute Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president.

Indiana mom jailed in deaths of 2 kids

ELKHART, Ind. -- A mother has been arrested on two preliminary counts of murder after her son and daughter were found dead in a vehicle in northern Indiana, and police found the body of a man who they believe was an acquaintance of the woman.

Elkhart police said the children's mother, 29-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested Monday on two murder counts. She was being held in the Elkhart County jail.

On Tuesday, police said the children found dead a day earlier are siblings Liliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6. An autopsy Tuesday identified them as her children and determined they died of asphyxiation, authorities said.

Elkhart police Sgt. Chris Snyder said investigators were trying determine what happened between the time the two children were abducted in Fort Wayne and when the two bodies were discovered when Pasztor parked outside the Police Department on Monday evening and began speaking to an officer.

"She pulled up to him and explained to him that she was part of the Amber Alert and the two kids were in the back seat," Snyder said.

Pasztor did not have legal custody of the children, police said. Police declined to say who the children were living with or why they were taken.

Officer not charged in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS -- A white Memphis police officer won't face federal civil-rights charges in the shooting death of a 19-year-old black man, U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton said Tuesday.

Stanton said a federal review found insufficient evidence to file charges in the July 2015 shooting of Darrius Stewart by officer Connor Schilling. Stanton said the Justice Department found that Schilling did not willfully deprive Stewart of his rights.

Police have said that Stewart was a passenger in a car Schilling stopped in July 2015 for a headlight violation. The officer discovered two active warrants for Stewart's arrest, including one on a sexual-abuse charge from 2009. Stewart attacked Schilling when the officer attempted to handcuff him, police said. Schilling shot Stewart during the struggle.

