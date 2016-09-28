Baby sitter charged with death of 17-month-old boy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida baby sitter is being charged with manslaughter in the death of a 17-month-old boy.

Boynton Beach police said Wednesday that they've arrested 26-year-old Jessica Amster in connection with the Aug. 20 death of Christian Bent.

Detectives say two children present at Amster's home told authorities that the woman hit the child's head against the wall. According to police, one child said the woman had told Bent to stop crying.

They say Christian's mother brought the severely injured boy to the hospital Aug. 15, and he died five days later.

Amster was being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.

Jail information does not indicate if she has an attorney.