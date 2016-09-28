Dunstan sisters lead Baptist Prep to title

Led by the Dunstan sisters, Little Rock's Baptist Prep ran away with the Class 4A girls golf title Tuesday at Maumelle Country Club.

Junior Kaitlyn Dunstan captured medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 and freshman sister Bailey Grace Dunstan was second with a 3-over 76. Baptist Prep won by 24 shots over runner-up Central Arkansas Christian.

"The weather was perfect, the course was great and we gave it our best,'' Baptist Prep Coach Angie Hopkins said. "We did really well.

"CAC is always the one, great girls, great athletes. They are the ones we are always battling against. ... They came out and gave it their best shot, too."

CAC won the title in 2015 and was runner-up to Baptist Prep two years ago. It is the second title in three years for the Eagles, who were sixth last year.

DeWitt finished third at 303. Highland took fourth at 321 and Pocahontas was fifth at 322.

The Eagles' third score was an 88 from junior Reagan Reed. Three scores are counted for the team titles. The fourth team member is junior Macey Couch.

CAC senior Allie Weiner, at 77, finished runner-up to Kaitlyn Dustan for the second year in a row. CAC sophomore Josie Roberson was fourth at 78. The top three finishers advance to the Overall tournament at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock on Oct. 13.

"I was pretty solid,'' said Kaitlyn Dunstan, who was paired with Weiner. "The front side was pretty rough but I pulled it together on the back side. It might have been jitters but on the back side I was making a lot of putts."

She went out 3-over and rebounded with a 2-under on the back nine.

"We've got them all coming back, so we will have a shot again next year,'' Hopkins said.

CLASS 2A

Chambliss cruises

BLYTHEVILLE -- Christi Chambliss of Spring Hill fired a 74 to win medalist honors at the Class 2A girls state tournament by six strokes at the Thunder Bay Golf Course on Tuesday.

Chambliss, who was the runner-up for medalist honors last year at Holiday Island Golf Course in Eureka Springs with a 94, was six strokes better than Sidney Pigott of Camden Harmony Grove.

Camden Harmony Grove won the team title with a 277, 28 strokes better than runner-up Salem.

Graycee Barham of Spring Hill shot an 86 for third-place honors. Chambliss, Pigott and Barham have qualified for the Overall tournament on Oct. 13 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.

Molley Montez of Eureka Springs, who earned medalist honors at the 2A state tournament in 2015, finished sixth this year with a 94.

