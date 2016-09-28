Baghdad suicide blasts kill 17 civilians

BAGHDAD -- Separate suicide bombings ripped through busy commercial areas in Shiite-dominated neighborhoods of the Iraqi capital Tuesday, killing at least 17 civilians, officials said.

The deadliest attack took place in the eastern New Baghdad neighborhood, where a bomber approached a gathering of construction workers and set off his explosives-laden vest, killing 11 civilians, a police officer said. At least 28 civilians were wounded, and the explosion damaged nearby shops and cars, he said.

Hours later, another suicide bomber blew himself up in an outdoor market in the southwestern neighborhood of Bayaa, killing six shoppers and wounding 21 others, another police officer said.

In online statements, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it targeted Shiite militia members. The authenticity of the statements could not be immediately verified, but they were posted on a militant website commonly used by the extremists.

The militants, who control parts of Iraq, have recently relied on insurgency-style attacks away from front lines as they suffer losses on the battlefields. The biggest urban area they control in Iraq is the country's second-largest city of Mosul, about 225 miles northwest of Baghdad.

Boat up off Egypt; death toll rises to 178

ROSETTA, Egypt -- The death toll from a Europe-bound boat that sank in the Mediterranean while carrying hundreds of migrants rose to 178 Tuesday after the boat was lifted from the bottom of the sea by a crane vessel.

Officials said the death toll was likely to rise significantly as they pull bodies from the bottom of the boat, where many of the migrants are believed to have been trapped and drowned.

Riot police were deployed at the port in the coastal town of Rosetta to keep the families at bay as ambulances took the bodies to the local morgue. Many of those waiting covered their faces with medical masks to protect themselves from the stench of decomposing bodies.

Angry families have been waiting for the bodies since the boat sank last Wednesday. They accuse authorities of negligence in collecting the bodies.

About 160 people survived the sinking Sept. 21. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the sinking was "unnecessary," and on Monday called on Egyptians to join his government to tighten control of Egypt's porous borders.

Turkey tags 121 more for coup arrests

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 121 people as part of an ongoing investigation into the July 15 failed coup.

Turkey accuses U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt that led to more than 270 deaths, and the government has launched a crackdown on his followers.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that those wanted for detention include directors of a charity linked to Gulen's movement. It says police have launched operations in 18 cities to apprehend suspects.

Turkey has detained thousands of people for reported links to the coup. Tens of thousands of people have also been dismissed or suspended from government jobs, including in the military, police, judiciary and the education ministry.

Bus slips off road in Nepal; 18 killed

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- A crowded bus carrying villagers heading home for the country's biggest festival slipped off a mountain road in Nepal on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people, officials said.

The bus was carrying passengers inside and on its roof, said Dhading District Administration official Toran Parajuli. He said the road was covered in parts by mud from landslides and that the bus driver appeared to be trying to negotiate around these areas when the accident happened.

Ramesh Dhamala, who was coordinating rescue efforts, said a left wheel of the bus slipped off the road and pulled down the whole vehicle.

The bus slipped near Lapang Phedi village, 75 miles west of Kathmandu, the capital, and rolled about 980 feet before stopping on the banks of the Ankhu River.

Police and army rescuers along with local villagers helped the victims. Two rescue helicopters sent from Kathmandu carried 13 injured people to a hospital.

It is illegal to travel on the roof of a bus in Nepal, but police do not monitor rural roads.

A Section on 09/28/2016