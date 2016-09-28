Rihanna White, 9, takes part in an after-school program at the Our House shelter in Little Rock. The program is open to any child and is not limited to those who stay at the shelter. White does not live at the shelter. Her residency was unclear in a story in Sunday’s editions about the Every Student Succeeds Act.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
