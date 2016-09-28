Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, September 28, 2016, 6:55 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:45 a.m.

Rihanna White, 9, takes part in an after-school program at the Our House shelter in Little Rock. The program is open to any child and is not limited to those who stay at the shelter. White does not live at the shelter. Her residency was unclear in a story in Sunday’s editions about the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online