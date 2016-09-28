Hall of Famer Canaan Sandy becomes a Scrapper for a day

Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy likes to attend high school games involving Razorback prospects and commitments, and on Friday he became a Nashville Scrapper.

Canaan, who was inducted into ESPN’s Fan Hall of Fame in 2013, was an honorary captain for the Scrappers against Arkadelphia and participated in the coin toss at midfield.

There to see Arkansas offensive line commitment Kirby Adcock, Canaan was given jersey No. 79 — the same as Adock’s — to wear for the coin toss and game.

“He’s full of energy,” Adcock said.

Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich said the Scrapper public address announcer acknowledged Sandy.

“He mentioned the honorary captain for the day and mentioned his name, and he got a great applause,” Volarvich said.

After the coin toss, Adcock and Sandy walked hand-in-hand to the sideline.

“He told me good luck about five times while we were walking back from being captains,”Adcock said. “He’s just fun to be around.”

Averaging 67.5 points a game, undefeated Nashville beat the Badgers 71-40 to the enjoyment of Sandy.

“He said it was one of the best games he’s seen,” Adcock said.

Sandy and his mother, Ginger, sat with Adcock’s mother, Cindi, during the game.

“Canaan was so excited to put on Kirby’s jersey,” she said. “He slapped his heart he said, "My heart is so happy.'"

Volarvich was thrilled to host Sandy.

“He was really excited and seemed to really enjoy,” Volarvich said. “It was good to have him down.”

Cindi Adcock was impressed with Sandy’s knowledge of the game.

“He hollered at the ref a couple of times and told me, ’They can't always make good calls,'" she said.

Sandy, along with his mother and Cindi, ventured down to the sidelines as the final seconds ran off the clock.

“He ran up and got in the football line to slap hands, and he did the prayer with the players,” Cindi Adcock said.