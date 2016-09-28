Hearing reset in Arkansas abuse case; girl, 4, was zip-tied to furniture, called 'idiot,' police say

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County district judge granted a defense motion Tuesday to postpone a review hearing for a couple accused of abusing their 4-year-old daughter and zip-tying her to furniture.

Jennifer Denen, 30, and Clarence Reed, 47, both of Hot Springs, were arrested Aug. 12 and charged with felony first-degree domestic battery, permitting child abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The review hearing was rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4.

According to the arrest report, when Hot Springs police officers examined the girl at Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center, she had deep bruising on multiple parts of her body, a black eye, scars across her back, dried blood in the corner of her mouth and ligature marks on her wrists.

When asked her name, the girl responded "Idiot." Another child at the scene said the girl had been tied up and was referred to as "Idiot."

A gag order was issued in the case Aug. 16, forbidding any public discussion or release of information by attorneys, law enforcement officials, court officers or any party in the case.

