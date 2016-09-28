Jury trial set for man charged in death of jogger hit during police chase

More than a year after a mother and daughter jogging in Little Rock were struck by a vehicle that veered off the road during a police chase, the jury trial for the man charged with murder in the case has been set.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Leon Johnson on Wednesday set a two-day trial for Jordan Vandenberghe, 25, to begin Feb. 28.

Vandenberghe appeared in court Wednesday to receive his scheduled trial date and resolve evidentiary issues related to the case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

A hearing in the case was also scheduled for Feb. 13.

Police said Vandenberghe fled authorities in a stolen Nissan Maxima and sped through a residential area of Little Rock on Sept. 15, 2015. He struck a sport utility vehicle and lost control in the 10000 block of Chicot Road, according to a police report.

At that point, witnesses said, Vandenberghe's vehicle veered onto a sidewalk, fatally hitting Trendia Horton, 39, and injuring her daughter Nahtali Horton, 18 at the time.

An arrest report noted that syringes and scales were in the vehicle and that Vandenberghe also had a stolen driver's license in his possession.