One despicable group

Okay, so Hillary has her basket of deplorables. Therefore, I am entitled to my basket of despicables: the entire Obama gang; the Clintons; NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, NPR, the New York Times, the Washington Post, etc.; the Republican establishment "leadership"; the National Democratic Party; Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Elizabeth Warren, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi; the Hollywood liberal establishment; and any liberal who promised the black community anything for their vote for the past 50 years but gave them nothing.

Feel free to make your own additions.

BERNARD A. FRAZER

North Little Rock

Guess what: She's evil

I would like to add to the growing cacophony concerning the evilness of Hillary Clinton's evil plan for evil of the evil kind. Her evil began when she was born in 1947 in Chicago, as people may still talk of a gathering darkness the night of her birth that portended evilness, and of a raging storm that night followed by a drought the following day (or some other evil meteorological event).

Her evil was first manifested when, as a girl, she enjoyed pulling the wings off fly larvae. Later her Rodham evil was intensified when it was merged with the Clinton evil that was further distilled into an evil 180-proof evil brew that she intends to pour into the gagging throats of metaphor-challenged Americans.

Then there are the "missing" emails, the contents of some of which I discovered in this very letter. They detail her previous agreement to allow evil aliens called Vogons to destroy the Earth to make room for a hyperspace bypass. I have found proof of this plot from scientist Douglas Adams in a book I once read titled either The Approaching Evil or something else. I plan to further expose the evil of Hillary's evil in my forthcoming book, the publication of which will be mysteriously suppressed.

Meanwhile, I look forward with dread to the Nov. 8 epic battle between The Great Evil and The Great Bombast, followed by the destruction of Earth mentioned above and Hillary's replacing Satan as the ruler of Hades.

ED CHESS

Little Rock

Not shortage answer

Re "Shortage solution" guest column: Lower the bar for teacher licensure? Dumbing down the teachers leads to dumber students, who become dumber adults happy with dumb, low-salaried jobs offered by the company that pays to promote charter schools. These schools can pay teachers less because they are not as well-trained or qualified, increasing their profit margin at the expense of public schools that used to be the backbone of our democracy.

MURIEL LEDERMAN

Little Rock

Solution to disrespect

To stop all the whining about spoiled, overpaid NFL athletes and the national anthem, I have a simple solution. Play the national anthem while the teams are in the locker room before the game.

Players can "disrespect" each other all they want in the privacy of their playpen, and the fans won't care.

BOB L. WARNER

Hot Springs Village

Huffing and puffing

The Benghazi-gate hurricane scare has blown itself out, but email-gate and Clinton Foundation-gate keep churning in the Sea of Cynicism and Gullibility, fed by Republican huffing and puffing. They too will soon be manifested only in the condensation on Republican jowls.

The Hillary they love to hate is their creation. So, ironically, is the Trump they hate to love.

"What could possibly go wrong?" a spouse, or maybe former House Speaker John Boehner, might have asked, sarcastically, as Republicans in Congress received orders for unrelenting Obama-thrashing, and, as occasions arose, Hillary-bashing.

Their pitch now is that both candidates are terrible, but at least Trump is one of "us." That works best if one covers one's ears and goes to one's happy place in one's mind.

You can safely ignore the rattling metal sheets of thunder, flashing bulbs of lightning, and the wind and rain machines. I believe Hillary Clinton has an excellent record as a genuine, accomplished, highly qualified, honest, trustworthy and patriotic citizen and public servant. Hillary understands the complex challenges America faces today. She doesn't offer pat solutions, but she has the vision, intelligence and experience to do what needs doing. She will be a good president, maybe even great, depending on how she handles the great challenges.

Patriotic Republicans in Congress will find willing partners in Clinton and Democratic colleagues to tackle the great challenges. We could all be great together--again.

"That would be different," a spouse, or John Boehner, might say, sarcastically.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Nothing in life is free

Bernie Sanders advocates for some noble causes such as "free" college education, a $15 minimum wage, a single-payer health-care system. These are appealing, especially to younger citizens. Regretfully, that same age group is going to experience a shock when the reality hits that nothing is free.

They will be paying for benefits such as these for a long time. The federal debt is already unsustainable at nearly $20 trillion. It will be much greater by the time (assuming our country still exists) that these young people have to start paying down the debt caused by the many types of benefits that already exist.

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

