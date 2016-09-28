No cash in register of Little Rock gas station, so robbers take beer instead, police say

Two men, including one who was armed with a handgun, robbed a Little Rock gas station, but they only got away with two beers after the clerk told them the register was empty, authorities said.

It happened about 8:35 p.m. at the Hess gas station at 4511 W. 12th St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

An employee told investigators the two men entered the business and one of them pointed a handgun at her and demanded cash, the report said.

The woman responded that the cash drawer had already been removed, at which point the assailant without the gun grabbed two 40-ounce beers and both fled the premises, according to the report.

The robbers are described as black men between 18 and 20 years old who each stood about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds.

No arrests have been made.