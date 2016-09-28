Arkansas officer fired over Facebook posts; comments addressed Black Lives Matter movement

A part-time police officer in Benton County has been terminated because of Facebook comments that the Police Department says violates its social media policy.

The comments, which had been shared by more than 900 users as of Tuesday afternoon, included the officer, identified by the Bethel Heights Police Department as David Hastings, commenting on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Bethel Heights Police Department said Hastings had been fired effective immediately.

"To maintain the integrity of our officers and our department, please understand the views expressed were views of Mr. Hastings and not of the Bethel Heights officers or department," the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

One post included Hastings stating that unarmed black men are killed at a higher rate "because they do not comply."

"I don't care about the population. ... The fact is you are 80% more likely to do something to show your a** when you are approached by police. Whites just don't do it as often," the comment read in part.

Another comment reportedly showed Hastings providing tips for "how to stay alive" when around him while he is on duty. Those included not putting hands in pockets or pants, stopping when told to, turning off cellphones to avoid "extra recording" and not pointing a gun at him regardless of whether it is fake.

