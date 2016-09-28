Home /
Playboy features woman wearing hijab for first time
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:49 p.m.
For the first time ever, Playboy has featured a woman wearing a hijab.
The magazine's October issue includes an interview with 22-year-old journalist Noor Tagouri, who's a reporter for online news outlet, Newsy. The accompanying photo shows a fully-clothed Tagouri wearing the traditional Muslim head scarf in front of a red, white and blue backdrop. Playboy stopped publishing nude photos earlier this year.
Tagouri says the hijab has helped her create trust with her interview subjects as a reporter. She says as a Muslim woman, she knows "what it's like to be misrepresented in the media."
Tagouri aspires to become the first anchor wearing a hijab on a commercial TV station in the U.S.
