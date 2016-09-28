Police: Former bank employee stole nearly $700,000

OCALA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a former bank employee is accused of stealing almost $700,000 from her aunt and customers.

Ocala police say 52-year-old Connie Moorman Willis surrendered to authorities Monday and faces multiple charges of criminal use of personal identification and grand theft.

The Ocala Star-Banner reported that Willis' 77-year-old aunt reported in May that she was a victim of identity theft while her niece worked at a Wells Fargo branch. She said two credit cards were opened in her name.

Police say Willis used the cards to make purchases and to pay utility bills. They allege she transferred money from customers' accounts at the SunTrust bank where she worked after leaving Wells Fargo into another account to pay credit card bills.

Records don't indicate whether Willis has a lawyer.