Police: Little Rock man was hiding under steering wheel of car where drugs found

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday on two drug charges after officers found him hiding under the steering wheel of a Mercedes-Benz, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers received a complaint around 7:50 p.m. of drugs being used in two cars in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in Little Rock, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Andrew East hiding under the steering wheel in one of the cars, a silver Mercedes-Benz, according to a police report.

In the Mercedes-Benz, officers found 2.97 grams of a white powdery substance and 2.11 grams of a green leafy substance in a cigarette box under the driver's seat, according to the report.

There was no indication on the report whether any people or suspected drugs were found in the second car referenced in the initial complaint.

East was charged with possession of cocaine with purpose, a felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, according to the report.

His bail was set at $16,000. East was not listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 5.