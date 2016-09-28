Police: Man followed from Broadway Bridge, robbed of phone, cash by minors

An 18-year-old man told Little Rock investigators that a group of youths followed him from the Broadway Bridge and then stole his phone and money during an altercation a few blocks away, according to a police report.

It happened about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday as the victim walked south from the bridge, the Little Rock Police Department said.

According to the report, the victim first told responding officers he hadn't called 911 but later acknowledged that a group of minors had been harassing him, throwing rocks at him and then following him.

The victim said he was near the McDonald's at 7th Street and Broadway when "a physical altercation occurred between him and juvenile kids," police wrote in the report.

The youths made off with the victim's iPhone 4S and $20 in cash, the report said.

One minor was between 7 and 9 years old, two were 11 to 13 years old and one was 14 to 16 years old, the report said. No arrests have been made.