Wednesday, September 28, 2016, 11 a.m.
Razorbacks announce sellout for LSU game

By Matt Jones

arkansas-pom-squad-members-lead-a-hog-call-during-a-game-against-texas-state-on-saturday-sept-17-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Arkansas pom squad members lead a Hog call during a game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Nov. 12 game against LSU is a sellout, the Razorbacks announced Wednesday.

Arkansas sold all of its single-game tickets for the LSU game earlier this year, but LSU turned back around 3,000 tickets for the game last month. Visiting teams are allotted 6,000 tickets to sell through their ticket office.

It is Arkansas' third sellout for a game in Fayetteville this season. Tickets sold out for the Texas State game two weeks ago and are sold out for the Alabama next week.

About 2,000 tickets remain for the Razorbacks' game against Ole Miss on Oct. 15 and less than 500 are available for a game against Florida on Nov. 5.

