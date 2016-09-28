Home /
Report: Former state senator tested positive for meth after drunken-driving arrest
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
CONWAY — Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker tested positive for methamphetamine after he was stopped for drunken driving in Conway last month, a toxicology report released Wednesday shows.
Conway City Attorney Chuck Clawson released the report after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette submitted a request under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Clawson said his office received the report earlier Wednesday.
Baker pleaded guilty to a driving-while-intoxicated charge Tuesday in Faulkner County District Court. A music teacher at the University of Central Arkansas, Baker is a lobbyist and a Conway Republican who fought against allowing alcohol sales in Conway while he was a state legislator.
RBBrittain says... September 28, 2016 at 2:27 p.m.
Not a good day for Michael Morton. First it looks like his "tort reform" amendment is about to be thrown off the ballot over a simple but major boo-boo. Now, it seems his anti-alcohol politician was high AND drunk. Perhaps Judge Maggio needs a toxicology report on him too?
