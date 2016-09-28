Report: Former state senator tested positive for meth after drunken-driving arrest

CONWAY — Former state Sen. Gilbert Baker tested positive for methamphetamine after he was stopped for drunken driving in Conway last month, a toxicology report released Wednesday shows.

Conway City Attorney Chuck Clawson released the report after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette submitted a request under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. Clawson said his office received the report earlier Wednesday.

Baker pleaded guilty to a driving-while-intoxicated charge Tuesday in Faulkner County District Court. A music teacher at the University of Central Arkansas, Baker is a lobbyist and a Conway Republican who fought against allowing alcohol sales in Conway while he was a state legislator.

