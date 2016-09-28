Sheriff's office: Dollar General clerk robbed at gunpoint in Arkansas

A clerk was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night by two men while attempting to lock the door to an Arkansas convenience store at closing time, according to authorities.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at the Dollar General location at 7350 Arkansas 124 just outside Russellville near Moreland, the Pope County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities described the robbers as two black men in their early 20s. Both were wearing black clothing and blue bandanas as they pointed guns at the clerk and demanded money, the release states.

The sheriff's office said the clerk and another Dollar General employee were then forced to open a safe and cash registers. Information regarding money taken was not released.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at (479) 968-2558 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 968-6545.