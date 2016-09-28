Home /
Style: Camp Aldersgate goes fish
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.
The annual Camp Aldersgate Fish Fry on Sunday has the makings of a comfortable autumn outing: fall air, fried foods, family fun and a camp setting, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday's Style section.
The fish fry, now in its 33rd year, raises money for the camp while also raising awareness and giving the public a chance to see the camp. During summers, Camp Aldersgate hosts weeklong camps for children with a range of disabilities and illnesses.
