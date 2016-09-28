Home /
WATCH: Video shows deer trying to jump inside SUV that hit it
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:53 p.m.
HOWELL, N.J. — A deer that was hit by an SUV in New Jersey wasn't going down without a fight.
A police vehicle's in-car camera captured what happened after Ellen Sager struck the animal Sept. 17 in Howell Township.
Sager stopped and opened her door so she could look at the damage. The patrolman pulled over to help when the buck ran back across the road and tried to jump into Sager's driver's seat.
The deer attempted to climb over her before she managed to kick it away and close the door.
Sager sustained a minor injury to her knee. The deer died from its injuries.
