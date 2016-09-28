Woman hit, killed in lane of U.S. 425
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A 32-year-old pedestrian died when she was hit by a car Monday while walking on U.S. 425 in Monticello, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
Stacy Joan Gran of Fayetteville was walking in a traffic lane when a southbound 2010 Ford Fusion hit her at 9:42 p.m. south of University Drive, police said.
The Ford driver was not injured, according to the report.
Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry.
