Afghan military student AWOL from Little Rock post

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Officials say seven Afghan military students in four different states, including Arkansas, have been absent without leave since earlier this month.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported that U.S. Navy Defense Press Operations commander Patrick L. Evans said in an email Thursday that four students left their posts without leave over the Labor Day weekend. Two of the students were at Fort Benning in Georgia, while one was at Fort Lee, Va., and the other in Little Rock.

Evans said three more students — two at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and one at Fort Gordon, Ga. — were discovered missing the weekend of Sept. 17.

Evans said most Afghan military students who train in the U.S. return to their country, but officials have in the past uncovered some students' plans to go AWOL.