Korean sentenced for U.S. envoy attack

TOKYO -- The South Korean man who slashed U.S. Ambassador Mark Lippert last year was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for attempted murder.

Kim Ki-jong, apparently a North Korean sympathizer, attacked the U.S. ambassador to South Korea at a breakfast forum in central Seoul in March last year, while joint U.S.-South Korean military drills were taking place. "No war! The two Koreas should be unified," Kim, now 56, reportedly shouted.

Lippert needed more than 80 stitches in his face, arm and leg, and he still has a scar on his cheek.

"Kim, in order to widely publicize his views on wanting to halt the South Korea-U.S. military drills, committed a very serious crime by targeting the U.S. ambassador and attacking him with a knife," South Korea's Supreme Court said in its sentencing ruling.

The magnitude of the attack and size of the knife -- it was almost 10 inches long -- left no doubt that Kim intended to kill Lippert, the court said, according to media reports. They also noted that Kim showed no repentance for the crime.

Airstrike said to kill 13 Afghan civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan -- An airstrike hit a residential building in eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 13 civilians, an Afghan official said.

Most airstrikes in Afghanistan are carried out by the United States, and while Afghanistan has its own warplanes, another Afghan official said they had not carried out any strikes in the area. The U.S. military said it had carried out a "counterterrorism airstrike" in the area, and was investigating reports of Afghan casualties.

Esmatullah Shinwari, a lawmaker from the volatile eastern Nangarhar province, said a crowd had gathered at the house in Achin district, near the Pakistani border, to welcome home a tribal leader returning from the annual hajj to Saudi Arabia. At least 12 people were wounded in the strike, including the tribal leader, he said.

The spokesman for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland, confirmed a "counterterrorism airstrike in Achin district" early Wednesday but could not provide further details.

Iran sends women's activist to prison

TEHRAN, Iran -- An Iranian appeals court has confirmed a 16-year sentence for one of Iran's most prominent women's-rights activists, her lawyer said Wednesday.

The activist, Narges Mohammadi, 44, a human-rights lawyer, has been in and out of jail over the past 15 years and has had several confrontations with Iran's hard-line dominated judiciary.

Mohammadi's lawyer, Massoud Behzadi, said: "I expect that she will only have to serve 10 out of 16 years. "If Narges agrees, we will appeal to the supreme court."

Mohammadi's original sentence was handed down by Abolghassem Salavati, who heads a court that usually handles cases involving activists and Iranians with dual citizenship, a status Iran does not recognize.

He found her guilty of "gathering and conspiring with the aim of committing crimes against national security," sentencing her to five years in prison. He added one year for "propaganda against the state" and 10 years for "forming and managing an illegal group." Mohammadi ran Legham, an organization calling for the abolition of the death penalty.

Landslides in China leave 32 missing

BEIJING -- At least 32 people were reported missing this morning after rain-saturated hillsides collapsed onto villages in southeastern China after a typhoon.

A rescue operation was underway in Sucun village in China's Zhejiang province, south of the financial hub of Shanghai, after the village was hit by a landslide Wednesday evening, leaving 26 missing, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Another six people were missing in Baofeng village, also in Zhejiang, after a landslide destroyed homes.

The landslides were triggered by torrential rain from Typhoon Megi, which lashed southeastern China on Wednesday. The storm had killed at least five people in China and Taiwan and had forced the closure of schools and offices and the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

