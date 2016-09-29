The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.
PROCEEDINGS OF SEPT. 28, 2016
CHIEF JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CV-15-523. Connie Watkins and Richard Watkins, Husband and Wife v. Paragould Light & Water Commission and City of Paragould, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Glover, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON
CV-16-401. Nikki Lansdell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and T.M., Minor Child, from Madison County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Kinard, JJ., agree.
JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON
CR-15-985. Malik Gilliam v. State, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Kinard, JJ., agree.
CV-16-463. Tomeko Sharks v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 10th Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Kinard, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CR-16-232. Michael Doran Mitchell v. State, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree.
CV-16-470. Catherine Abram v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree.
JUDGE DAVID M. GLOVER
CV-16-226. Randi Wheatley v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.
CV-16-268. Northwest Arkansas Community College and Arkansas Insurance Department, Public Employee Claims Division v. Adriana Baeza, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.
JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER
CV-16-361. Carl Jason Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hoofman, JJ., agree.
CV-16-371. Nicholas Lawson v. Mobilex USA/Trident USA Health Services, LLC, and American Casualty Company of Reading, PA, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gruber and Hoofman, JJ., agree.
JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT
CV-15-1044. Harold Brazeal v. Scott Cooper, M.D. and Orthopaedic Clinic, LTD, d/b/a Ozark Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, LTD, d/b/a Ozarks Orthopaedics, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.
CV-16-425. Mia Dade v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CR-16-286. Alan C. Bathrick v. State, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.
CV-16-104. Miracle Kids Success Academy, Inc. v. Marvin Maurras, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 12th Division. Dismissed without prejudice. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE CLIFF HOOFMAN
CV-15-603. Markita Bell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.
CV-15-906. Reanna Rodgers v. Destiny Rodgers, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, J., agrees. Whiteaker, J., concurs.
E-15-679. Wendy Higgins v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, and Arkansas Attorney General, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Harrison and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CV-16-486. Gregory Allen Kidd v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.
