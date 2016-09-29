The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF SEPT. 28, 2016

CHIEF JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-15-523. Connie Watkins and Richard Watkins, Husband and Wife v. Paragould Light & Water Commission and City of Paragould, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Glover, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-16-401. Nikki Lansdell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and T.M., Minor Child, from Madison County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Kinard, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-15-985. Malik Gilliam v. State, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Kinard, JJ., agree.

CV-16-463. Tomeko Sharks v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 10th Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Kinard, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-16-232. Michael Doran Mitchell v. State, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

CV-16-470. Catherine Abram v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

JUDGE DAVID M. GLOVER

CV-16-226. Randi Wheatley v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-16-268. Northwest Arkansas Community College and Arkansas Insurance Department, Public Employee Claims Division v. Adriana Baeza, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gladwin, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-16-361. Carl Jason Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

CV-16-371. Nicholas Lawson v. Mobilex USA/Trident USA Health Services, LLC, and American Casualty Company of Reading, PA, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gruber and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-15-1044. Harold Brazeal v. Scott Cooper, M.D. and Orthopaedic Clinic, LTD, d/b/a Ozark Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, LTD, d/b/a Ozarks Orthopaedics, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-16-425. Mia Dade v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-16-286. Alan C. Bathrick v. State, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-16-104. Miracle Kids Success Academy, Inc. v. Marvin Maurras, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 12th Division. Dismissed without prejudice. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CLIFF HOOFMAN

CV-15-603. Markita Bell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-15-906. Reanna Rodgers v. Destiny Rodgers, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, J., agrees. Whiteaker, J., concurs.

E-15-679. Wendy Higgins v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, and Arkansas Attorney General, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Harrison and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-16-486. Gregory Allen Kidd v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

