Thursday, September 29, 2016, 3:14 p.m.
Arkansas sets Red-White game for Oct. 23

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 3:03 p.m.

dashaun-stark-12-of-the-white-team-guards-manuale-watkins-of-the-red-team-on-sunday-nov-1-2015-during-the-arkansas-mens-basketball-red-white-game-at-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

DaShaun Stark (12) of the White team guards Manuale Watkins of the Red team on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, during the Arkansas men's basketball Red-White game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has scheduled its Red-White basketball game for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

Attendance for the event is free, although fans are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Players will sign autographs for 45 minutes beginning at 3 p.m.

Rosters have not been determined for the game.

The Razorbacks will begin preseason practice Monday. Arkansas is scheduled to play exhibition games against Central Missouri on Oct. 28 and Emporia State on Nov. 4 before opening the season Nov. 11 with a game against Fort Wayne.

