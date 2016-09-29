ATM stolen from Little Rock nail salon, police say

An ATM was stolen from inside a Little Rock nail salon sometime between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Loyalty Nail and Spa employee Hung Dao told police he arrived at work at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the portable ATM was missing and the bars on a window had been pried off, according to a police report.

Dao told officers that two security cameras set up inside the business at 1415 John Barrow Road had been torn down, police said.

The ATM appeared to have been taken out a south-side window, and several rolls of ATM paper and the top portion of the machine were found at the back of the business, according to the report. Officers searched the area for cameras pointing at the location but none were found, police said.

The ATM's owner and Arkansas Terminal Management Group employee Craig Smith were notified of the burglary, according to the report. Smith told officers he recently filled the machine with money, police said.

The ATM was valued at $2,700, and an estimated $4,035 in cash was stolen, according to police.

No suspects were named in the report.