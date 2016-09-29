Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, September 29, 2016, 11:08 a.m.
Austin Allen gets A for toughness

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 9:37 a.m. Updated today at 9:37 a.m.

arkansas-junior-quarterback-austin-allen-tries-to-get-into-the-end-zone-during-the-third-quarter-against-texas-am-on-saturday-sept-24-2016-at-att-stadium-in-arlington-texas-the-play-was-reviewed-and-arkansas-turned-the-ball-over-on-downs-on-the-next-play

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas junior quarterback Austin Allen tries to get into the end zone during the third quarter against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The play was reviewed and Arkansas turned the ball over on downs on the next play.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen picked up a ton of Twitter shoutouts for staying in the pocket and continuing to produce through a series of tough hits Saturday, including one from an Aggie.

Texas A&M linebacker Claude George, who planted Allen on a second-quarter incomplete pass, directed a tweet to Allen that read, "You're one tough SOB. Respect."

Allen responded, "I appreciate that. Heck of a player, you got me pretty good on that one in the first half."

Allen stayed down for a few moments and needed attention in a medical tent for a bruised chest muscle after the hit by George.

Print Headline: Big-plays response suffered

emax says... September 29, 2016 at 10:22 a.m.

I'm sure the first time he gets concussed he'll change his tune. What's the point if you still lose the game?

