Austin Allen gets A for toughness

— Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen picked up a ton of Twitter shoutouts for staying in the pocket and continuing to produce through a series of tough hits Saturday, including one from an Aggie.

Texas A&M linebacker Claude George, who planted Allen on a second-quarter incomplete pass, directed a tweet to Allen that read, "You're one tough SOB. Respect."

Allen responded, "I appreciate that. Heck of a player, you got me pretty good on that one in the first half."

Allen stayed down for a few moments and needed attention in a medical tent for a bruised chest muscle after the hit by George.