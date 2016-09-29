Home /
Austin Allen gets A for toughness
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 9:37 a.m. Updated today at 9:37 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen picked up a ton of Twitter shoutouts for staying in the pocket and continuing to produce through a series of tough hits Saturday, including one from an Aggie.
Texas A&M linebacker Claude George, who planted Allen on a second-quarter incomplete pass, directed a tweet to Allen that read, "You're one tough SOB. Respect."
Allen responded, "I appreciate that. Heck of a player, you got me pretty good on that one in the first half."
Allen stayed down for a few moments and needed attention in a medical tent for a bruised chest muscle after the hit by George.
emax says... September 29, 2016 at 10:22 a.m.
I'm sure the first time he gets concussed he'll change his tune. What's the point if you still lose the game?
