Arkansas man dies in crash; alcohol likely a factor, authorities say

Authorities in Jefferson County say alcohol was likely a factor in a single-vehicle accident that left the car's driver dead early Thursday.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. when Johnathan Lawrence, 34, of Redfield lost control of his white 1998 Cadillac Deville while driving at an "unsafe speed" west on Princeton Pike near Evans Road in White Hall, according to a news release.

That car then veered off the road, skidded and crashed into a tree, the sheriff's office said.

Lawrence, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was ejected as a result of the impact, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office.

A female passenger who was wearing a seat belt was not injured in the crash. Her identity was not released.