Thursday, September 29, 2016, 11:09 a.m.
Autopsy of slain Arkansas deputy finished; prosecutor weighing death penalty

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.

Bill Cooper Bill Cooper

FORT SMITH — A prosecutor says he'll look at an autopsy report due this week as he explores whether to seek the execution of a man accused of killing a western Arkansas deputy.

The Arkansas Crime Lab says the medical examiner has completed its autopsy on Sebastian County Cpl. Bill Cooper and that investigators and prosecutors should have access soon. Prosecutor Dan Shue told the Southwest Times Record newspaper that part of his due diligence before starting a possible death-penalty case includes a look at the autopsy.

Billy Monroe Jones is accused of killing Cooper on Aug. 10 after Cooper and others responded to a domestic disturbance call near Hackett. Jones has been charged with capital murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and injuring an animal used by law enforcement.

Arkansas Online