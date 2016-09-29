No chemical agent found on ISIS rocket

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon says that an Islamic State rocket that hit a military base used by hundreds of U.S. troops in northern Iraq last week did not contain any sulfur chemical agent as initially feared.

U.S. officials had said an oily substance found on a fragment of the rocket that landed inside the security perimeter of Qayara West air base initially tested positive for a rudimentary form of mustard agent, but subsequent tests were negative and inconclusive.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said that follow-up tests were done and the ultimate conclusion is that it was not sulfur mustard.

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing last week that the military first assessed the substance to be a sulfur-mustard blister agent.

Texas-slayings suspect deported 3 times

DALLAS -- A man suspected in a pair of Dallas-area killings was in the country illegally and had been deported three times to Mexico, U.S. immigration officials said Wednesday.

Dallas County jail officials discovered the suspect initially identified as Silvestre Franco-Luviano was using an alias. The 40-year-old suspect's true identity is Juan Navarro Rios, said Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Melinda Urbina.

Navarro Rios is suspected of killing a motorist in Dallas and a man at a gas station in nearby Cedar Hill. Police have not released a motive for either slaying, both of which occurred on Sunday night. He was arrested Tuesday after a standoff at his relatives' apartment in Georgetown, about 25 miles north of Austin, according to police.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok said Wednesday that Navarro Rios was deported in June 1996, October 2009 and March 2014.

Lid kept on 2 hours of video in N.C. death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has refused to release more than two hours of footage that video cameras captured at the University City apartment complex where police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott last week.

On Saturday, Charlotte police released about two minutes of footage, captured by a dashboard camera and a body camera, showing the moments immediately before and after the Sept. 20 shooting.

But the police body camera captured 16 minutes of footage, while the dashboard camera recorded an hour and 50 minutes.

The last 14 minutes of footage from the body camera shows officers performing CPR and providing medical help to Scott, according to Judy Emken, a lawyer for the Police Department.

Charlotte Observer lawyer Jon Buchan said Emken told him Wednesday that the footage wasn't released because it is "very violent" and too graphic. She said the video was not shown to Scott's family for the same reasons.

Police have said Scott was armed when he was shot. Family members have said he wasn't. From the video released so far, it's not clear whether he had a gun at the time. A photograph circulated last week on social media appeared to show a dark, L-shaped object a few feet from Scott's shoes after he was shot.

Zika mosquitoes caught in 4 Miami sites

MIAMI -- The first Zika-infected mosquitoes to be trapped on the U.S. mainland were caught in four residential South Beach neighborhoods, Miami-Dade County officials announced Wednesday.

The disclosure of the locations outside the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, which was previously identified as a breeding site for Zika-carrying mosquitoes, has been the subject of a recent dispute between state and local officials. The Miami Herald sued the county Sept. 16 after its public-records request for the trap information was denied.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Florida's Department of Health instructed the county on multiple occasions to withhold the addresses because of privacy concerns during their investigation into the Zika outbreak.

Four trap sites were near apartment buildings within an initially small outbreak zone that now extends through much of Miami Beach. Batches of mosquitoes from each trap tested positive for Zika on separate days between Aug. 22 and Sept. 9, according to the statement.

