Caregiver in 'baby fight club' gets 33 months in jail

MANASSAS, Va. — A former daycare worker convicted of child cruelty in what prosecutors described as a "baby fight club" was sentenced to nearly three years in prison, the maximum term the judge could impose.

A jury convicted Kierra Spriggs, 26, of Woodbridge earlier on charges of abusing numerous 2-year-olds by stepping on toes, dousing kids with water, snapping rubber bands on toddlers' wrists, feeding them Flamin' Hot Cheetos and making them fight each other.

The abuse occurred at a Minnieland Academy in 2013. The victims were a group of toddlers who were cared for in what Minnieland designated its "monkey room."

A second daycare worker, Sarah Jordan, was convicted on similar charges and was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

In Spriggs' case, the jury recommended a sentence of 33 months, and at Thursday's sentencing hearing, Judge Carroll Weimer concurred.

Defense lawyer Patrick Foltz asked the judge to give Spriggs credit for time served, which in effect would keep her in jail for seven more months. Foltz cited sentencing guidelines, which called for a jail term of less than six months, and Spriggs' lack of a criminal record. He also argued there's no evidence that the toddlers in Spriggs' care suffered any lasting injury.

But prosecutor Ashleigh Landers-Sutton said it's too early to know what effect the abuse had on the children. Parents testified that their kids became aggressive and frightful after their time in the monkey room.

A report filed by Child Protective Services suggests the abuse was for entertainment purposes.