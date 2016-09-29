COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Sept. 29

16th Section Crime Watch Meeting

AUSTIN — The 16th Section Community Crime Watch will meet to elect board members at 6:30 p.m. at the 16th Section Community Center,8733 Arkansas 319 W. Positions include president, vice president, treasurer and secretary, as well as three board members. All are welcome to attend the meeting.

Sept. 29 – Oct. 2

The Comedy of Errors

BATESVILLE — In commemoration of the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death, the Lyon College Harlequin Theatre will kick off its 2016-17 season with a production of William Shakespeare’s farcical romp The Comedy of Errors, directed by Fonzie Geary. Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Holloway Theatre at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and non-Lyon students, and free for students with a Lyon ID. For reservations, call the box office at (870) 307-7511.

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Benefit Rummage Sale, Blessing of the Animals

HEBER SPRINGS — St. Francis Episcopal Church, 20 Woodland Cove, just off Arkansas 110 across from the Heber Springs Sports Complex, will have a benefit rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. All proceeds from the sale will go to the operation of the Heber Springs Humane Society Shelter and the St. Francis Discretionary General Fund. St. Francis will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. All are invited to bring their pets to the ceremony. Donations of dry dog, puppy, cat and kitten food will be accepted at the sale Saturday and given to the humane society. For more information, call Kathy Shell at (501) 206-5140 or Nancy Spaulding at (501) 733-1704, or the church office at (501) 362-3111 or (501) 365-6564.

Oct. 1

Ozark Folklife Festival

ST. JOE — The Ozark Folklife Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tyler Bend Campground on the Buffalo National River, near St. Joe. The free event, which will celebrate the National Park Service’s 100th birthday, will feature food, crafts, music, demonstrators, including the Early Arkansas Reenactors Association, a quilt display and more. There will also be a Picking Square, and all are invited to bring an instrument and join in. For more information, call (870) 365-2776, or visit www.nps.gov/buff or www.facebook.com/events/1077735842289082.

The SAME Cafe

SEARCY — The SAME Cafe will be open to anyone in the community who would like a free warm meal from 4-5:30 p.m. at the West Side Church of Christ, 709 W. Arch St.

North Central District Fair Queen Scholarship

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College has announced that a $500 scholarship will be awarded to the winner of the 2016 North Central District Fair Queen Contest. The pageant, a preliminary to the Arkansas State Fair Queen Contest, will take place Saturday in Ozarka College’s John E. Miller Auditorium, 218 College Drive. For more information about the pageant, call Kathryn Lamb at (870) 291-5237. For more information about Ozarka College scholarships, contact Suellen Davidson, Ozarka College director of advancement, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Oct. 3

Retired Teachers Meeting

CABOT — All retired teachers in Lonoke County are invited to a potluck meeting of the Lonoke County Retired Teachers Association at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Mary Alice Hughes will speak to the group about members’ insurance needs. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share and nonperishable food items for the food pantry.

ONGOING

Art Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Wandering the Heartland: Photography by Michael Leonard through Saturday at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

First Responder Course

BATESVILLE— A First Responder Course will be offered from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 10, and from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 15, in Room 926 of the Nursing Allied Health building at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Wesley Gay is the instructor. The 40-hour course is designed to teach students emergency care for trauma patients and will focus on medical illnesses and recognition of signs and symptoms. The course is a prerequisite to EMT Basic Training and includes training in basic CPR. The course fee is $125, plus the cost of the textbook, $133 plus tax. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email katrina.stevens@uaccb.edu.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, beginning Oct. 5. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance when disaster strikes. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem & Mineral Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at the Omaha Center. The program will be American Indian Art, Ritual and Social Interaction in the Central Arkansas River Valley. George Sabo of the Arkansas Archeological Survey and Anthropology Department will talk about excavation findings in the Carden Bottoms area north of Petit Jean Mountain. The program is free, and visitors are welcome.

Business Expo

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th annual Business Expo at the Heber Springs Community Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6. More than 60 exhibitors will display and promote their products and services. The public is invited, and admission is free.

Ghost of Davidsonville Fall Festival

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park will present the Ghosts of Davidsonville Fall Festival from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8. Entrance is free, with food, funnel cakes, merchandise and haunted hayrides all available for purchase during the event. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costume and bring their trick-or-treat bags. Free entertainment will be presented from 5:30-9 p.m. Historic games and craft demonstrators will showcase how the people of Davidsonville would have lived and played 200 years ago. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place Oct. 8 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Quickfire games will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with homemade desserts.

Pancake Breakfast

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6-10 a.m. Oct. 8 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 204 N. Third St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children younger than 10. Proceeds will be used to purchase eyeglasses for local school children and in-need adults, assist local applicants with glaucoma and cataract surgeries, and provide vision screenings and support the Cabot Lions Scholarship Fund. Used eyeglasses will be collected at the breakfast to recycle for people who need them.

White County Daylily Society Fall Sale

SEARCY — The White County Daylily Society will have a fall sale from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 on the east side of the Courthouse Square with the farmers market. The sale will take place rain or shine. All double divisions of lilies will be $4 each.

Heber Springs Dulcimer Day

HEBER SPRINGS — The second annual Heber Springs Dulcimer Day for mountain-dulcimer players will take place Oct. 8 in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 201 N. Fourth St. The one-day workshop offers beginner instruction by Wayne Randolph and intermediate classes by Lee Cagle. The cost is $20 per person for two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3.p.m. A limited number of loaner dulcimers will be available. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. at the William Carl Garner Visitor Center featuring Cagle and local band Strings & Things. Preregister for the workshop by emailing bstracen@yahoo.com or calling (501)-206-9566. For more information, visit www.leecagledulcimers.com.

Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE — The Ladies of the Knights and Knights of Columbus Council 11604 will host their 13th annual Oktoberfest at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 108 N. First St. The evening will feature a German dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $15 per adult. Proceeds will be used to fund the Knights and Ladies’ charitable organizations. For tickets or more information, call Theresa at (501) 843-8251 or Linda at (501) 843-7655. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Glenn Miller Orchestra Concert

BATESVILLE — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. Under the baton of music director and vocalist Nich Hilscher, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform big-band and swing hits, including “Moonlight Serenade,” “At Last” and “Danny Boy.” The show will open with the Batesville High School Jazz Band, directed by Phillip Shewmaker. Tickets, at $15 each, may be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the business office in the Nichols Administration Building. Contact Monty Hill at (870) 307-7080 or montgomery.hill@lyon.edu.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is partnering with Main Street Batesville to host Artoberfest, an arts and music festival Oct. 22 on Main Street. The festival will feature live music, local and regional artist’s booths, educational demonstrations, a sidewalk-chalk-art competition and other family activities. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

Ozark Foothills Literacy Project Informational Meeting

ASH FLAT — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 in the Meeting Room of the Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St. Tutor training, which will last about two hours, will follow for those who would like to volunteer. The Literacy Project, which serves Fulton, Sharp, Izard and Independence counties, teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring. For more information about the Literacy Project, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

50-Year-Ministry Celebration

SALEM — First Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to an informal celebration for Elder Leon Graves at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 217 Fairview Road. The event will include special singing and a presentation of “Leon Graves, This Is Your Life.” Graves has been preaching for 50 years and has served the church as its planting missionary for 39 years. There will be a sandwich, finger-food potluck. Those who cannot attend may send a card to First Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Larry Travelstead, 217 Fairview Road, Salem AR 72576.

