Commuter train hits New Jersey station; no word on injuries

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A commuter train crashed into a New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage. There is no word so far on any injuries.

TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station.

Radio station WFAN anchor John Minko told New York radio station WINS that the train "went right through the barriers and into the reception area."

Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is 7 miles outside New York City.

Hoboken is the final stop for several train lines, and the images show a train that appears to have gone through the bumper stop at the end of a track.

The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform. A metal structure covering the area collapsed.

