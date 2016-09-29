Crash into Dodge kills Harley rider

A Vilonia man died in a motorcycle crash Monday in Faulkner County, according to a report released Tuesday by the Arkansas State Police.

Rodney Williams, 49, was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson west on Main Street at 4:57 p.m. when he tried to pass a 2012 Dodge that was turning, according to the report. Williams hit the driver's side of the Dodge, police said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 09/29/2016