Crash into Dodge kills Harley rider
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
A Vilonia man died in a motorcycle crash Monday in Faulkner County, according to a report released Tuesday by the Arkansas State Police.
Rodney Williams, 49, was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson west on Main Street at 4:57 p.m. when he tried to pass a 2012 Dodge that was turning, according to the report. Williams hit the driver's side of the Dodge, police said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Metro on 09/29/2016
Print Headline: Crash into Dodge kills Harley rider
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Crash into Dodge kills Harley rider
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.