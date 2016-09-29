Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 1

Alan and Kayla Copeland, Searcy, son.

Aug. 30

Jared and Jade Martin, Atkins, son.

Sept. 3

Tiffany Murphy, Arkadelphia, son.

Sept. 6

Terra Brooks, McGehee, twin sons.

Sept. 8

Quincy and Lakendra Means Sr., Pine Bluff, twin daughter and son.

Sept. 11

Brad and Rachel Bates, Heber Springs, son.

Sept. 12

Justin and Leigh Keener, Little Rock, son.

Charles and Leigh Anne Kreps, Little Rock, daughter.

Merritt and Lauren Dake, Little Rock, son.

James Gartrell and Jamie Fenton, Benton, son.

Kalie Ojala, Mayflower, son.

Courtney Cooksey and Olivia Allen-Cooksey, Little Rock, son.

Maranda Fentry, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 13

Chales Bedford and Christian Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.

Tim and Vanessa McKuin, Little Rock, son.

Drew and Ashley Keathley, Sherwood, son.

Arthur Robinson and Takira Khabeer, Little Rock, son.

Clay and Tulika Layson, Little Rock, son.

Mitchell and Olivia Ritch, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 14

Corey Payne Sr. and Brittany Watson-Payne, North Little Rock, daughter.

John and Mary Fowler III, Little Rock, daughter.

Vincent and Ashley Vickers, Cabot, daughter.

Brett and Neri Carter, Maumelle, daughter.

Sept. 15

Kaitlyn McCool, Bryant, son.

Clayton and Rachael Metcalf, Cammack Village, daughter.

Aaron and Morgan Davidson, Maumelle, son.

James and Kathryn Holloway, Maumelle, daughter.

Brett and Nicole Delaney, Cabot, son.

Sept. 16

Brian and Stacy Pettus, North Little Rock, son.

Brandon and Valerie Rader, North Little Rock, son.

Alexander and Kimberly Hunt, North Little Rock, son.

Mohammad Almashkab and Hawra Alsalem, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 17

Josue and Leah Ramirez, Benton, son.

Sept. 18

Brian and Marilyn Porterfield, Conway, son.

Sept. 19

Blake and Becca Evans, Sherwood, son.

Kyle and Samantha Vaughan, Sheridan, daughter.

Chad and Cambrea Lewellyn, Little Rock, son.

Brandon and Tara Shelton, Alexander, son.

Ryan Brooks and Christan Worlds, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 20

Toni Rose, Little Rock, son.

Sean and Lee Conrad, Little Rock, son.

Clinton and Jessica Crye, Cabot, daughter.

Terrell Howard and Siobhan Bailey, Little Rock, daughter.

Carol and Ashley Lucky IV, Monticello, son.

Sept. 21

Stuart and Laura Tillman, Greenbrier, son.

Casey and Katie Winstead, Benton, son.

Dan Waters and Amber Notias, Benton, daughter.

Daniel and Ammie Zurita, Vilonia, son.

Merkouris and Shamika Alexander, Beebe, daughter.

Michael and Jennifer Shamlin, Austin, daughter.

Sept. 22

Jordan Mater and Jacqueline Papi, Little Rock, daughter.

Toby and Tanya Anthony, Benton, daughter.

Zachary and Christi Lewis, Little Rock, son.

Bryce and Lindsey Green, Maumelle, daughter.

Jessica Hankins, Ozark, daughter.

Sept. 23

Terrell and Tanya Thomas, Little Rock, son.

Lincoln and Fallion Pace, Little Rock, son.

Santana McCluskey, Jacksonville, daughter.

Sept. 24

Allisan Jones, Little Rock, son.

Max and Shelby Brown, Arkadelphia, daughter.

John and Sarah Rainwater, Little Rock, son.

Jared and Ashley Clift, Benton, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 19

Mitchell Martin and Jayde Mathis, North Little Rock, son.

Sept. 20

Marcus and Lashonia Williams, Sherwood, daughter.

Eugene Crenshaw and Latrele Mitchell, Jacksonville, son.

Sept. 21

Addison and Micah Clark, Lonoke, daughter.

Paul Isom and Ebony Jackson, North Little Rock, daughter.

Andy and Qianwen Nicholas, Beebe, son.

Sept. 22

Kenneth Nichols and Michelle Wofford, North Little Rock, son.

Caleb Crucian and Jessica Anthony, Cabot, daughter.

Sept. 23

Anthony Bryant and Amber Privitera, Little Rock, daughter.

Greggory and Allison Simpson, Sherwood, daughter.

Sept. 25

Bryan and Nikita Helms, Sherwood, son.

Marriage Licenses

Jessie Jones II, 62, and Sandra Jones, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Phillip Williams, 29, and Jennifer Welch, 26, both of Little Rock.

Douglas Coney Sr., 75, and Marion Scott, 67, both of Maumelle.

Michael Boone, 46, and Monica Pritchett, 34, both of Maumelle.

Robert Blatchford, 29, of Jacksonville and Robin Clark, 27, of Little Rock.

Stephen Peeks, 25, and Brittney Habel, 27, both of Sherwood.

Kenneth Fluharty, 51, of Maumelle and Jerri Groustra, 49, of Little Rock.

Michael Kirby Jr., 20, and Braylyn Smith, 18, both of Jacksonville.

Terry Gray, 53, and Margie Gray, 52, both of St. Charles.

Adam Watson, 23, and Racheal Powell, 23, both of Russellville.

Tony Jordan, 51, and Venise Warner, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Nicholas Dodson, 22, and Christie Westenhaver, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Larry Bonner, 62, of Dallas and Crystal Rouzer, 36, of Wrightsville.

Jason Chartier, 43, and Robert Cater, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

16-3787. Reggie Batch v. Tywanda Batch.

16-3793. Barbara Grimaudo v. Angelo Grimaudo.

16-3801. Ashley Picklev. Charles Lunsford.

16-3810. Clement Chhay v. Deanna Clarco.

16-3805. Rodney Martin v. Renise Sims.

16-3807. Amia Springs v. Derrel Springs.

16-3811. Mavis Pryor v. Rodney Wright.

16-3812. Crystal Keys v. Roy Boles.

GRANTED

15-2591. Aimee Glenn v. Cameron Glenn.

15-5328. Alice Banks v. Marcas Banks.

16-1229. Wanda Galmore v. John Galmore.

16-1240. Arnell Harris Jr. v. Lanita Roper-Harris.

16-1487. Jason Simpson v. Davidea Simpson.

16-1656. Carolyn Yancy v. Antonio Yancy.

16-2049. Shamekia Hammock v. Carlton Biggers.

16-2395. Lynette Price v. Ray Price.

16-2397. Amber Heedick v. David Heedick.

16-2489. Ashley Lobina v. Eric Lobina.

16-2630. Dennis Givens v. Carla Givens.

16-2669. James Davis Jr. v. Melissa Davis.

16-2673. James Miles v. Molly Miles.

16-2877. Kiara Watson v.Kennon Watson.

16-2932. Lisa Henderson v. Joseph Major.

16-3000. Veronica Jones-Whittington v. Jeffery Whittington.

16-3250. Charles Ellis Jr. v. Renea Ellis.

16-3275. Deborah Malvin v. Toney Malvin.

