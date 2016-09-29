Home /
Federal judge blocks Arkansas Planned Parenthood defunding
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:06 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas from prohibiting Medicaid payments for Planned Parenthood patients, expanding her order that forced the state to continue paying for three patients.
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from suspending any Medicaid payments for any patients who receive services from Planned Parenthood. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state's Medicaid contract with the organization last year because of videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.
Baker last year ordered the state to continue payments for three patients who had sued over the move. Planned Parenthood asked her to expand the order to anyone who seeks or want to obtain services from the organization's health centers in Arkansas.
Pearl1975 says... September 29, 2016 at 4:20 p.m.
It so sad that folks are trying to block payments to this great organization, over the abortion issue. Planned Parenthood has helped some many low-income women get free birth control & annual exams.
