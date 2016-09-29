Game predictions for this week's Arkansas high school football games

FAYETTEVILLE — Rivalry or not, all of Springdale will be united when Springdale High travels across town to No. 1 Springdale Har-Ber on Friday night.

The game will be played less than a week after the death of Springdale High's standout wide receiver Kyler Williams, who was killed in a car crash last weekend.

The senior wide receiver was a key part of the Bulldogs (3-1) resurgence this season, and he had one of his best games in a 10-catch, 265-yard performance in a win over Rogers Heritage a week ago.

Each 7A-West school plans to wear "K3W" stickers on their helmets for the rest of the season to remember Williams. That includes Har-Ber (3-1), which ascended to No. 1 in this week's rankings following last week's loss by previously top-ranked Fayetteville to Bentonville.

TOP 10

(1) Springdale Har-Ber 30, Springdale High 17

(2) Cabot 28, Fort Smith Southside 14

(3) Greenwood 31, El Dorado 17

(4) Fayetteville 33, Bentonville West 13

(5) North Little Rock 35, Conway 14

(6) Bentonville 38, Van Buren 7

(7) Jonesboro 41, Jacksonville 10

(8) Pulaski Academy 42, Beebe 17

(9) Pine Bluff 34, Mountain Home 7

(10) Fort Smith Northside 27, Little Rock Central 21

CLASS 6A

(1) Greenwood 31, El Dorado 17

(2) Jonesboro 41, Jacksonville 10

(3) Pine Bluff 34, Mountain Home 7

(4) Russellville 35, Sheridan 20

(5) West Memphis 24, Searcy 21

(5) Benton 30, Siloam Springs 14

CLASS 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy 42, Beebe 17

(2) Wynne 38, Greene County Tech 7

(3) Sylvan Hills 28, Little Rock Christian 24

(4) Alma 23, Farmington 13

(5) Morrilton 27, Greenbrier 24

CLASS 4A

(1) Nashville 38, Fountain Lake 10

(2) Warren 34, Star City 17

(3) Pulaski Robinson 28, Arkadelphia 23

(4) Shiloh Christian 37, Huntsville 10

(5) Pea Ridge 38, Lincoln 7

CLASS 3A

(1) Glen Rose 34, Jessieville 10

(2) Charleston 28, Paris 13

(3) Prescott 30, Gurdon 7

(4) Bald Knob 43, Mayflower 30

(5) Harmony Grove 38, Bismarck 7

CLASS 2A

(1) England 41, Bigelow 10

(2) Mount Ida 27, Murfreesboro 17

(3) Hector 30, (5) Conway Christian 23

(4) Danville 44, Johnson County Westside 7

Hampton 33, (5) Camden Harmony Grove 30

LAST WEEK: 22-5 (82 percent)

SEASON: 79-23 (78 percent)