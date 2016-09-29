Goal line fumble jagged pill for Rawleigh Williams

— Running back Rawleigh Williams was clearly upset with himself after having the ball stripped at the 1-yard line in the second quarter with Arkansas leading Texas A&M 10-7. The Aggies converted the takeaway into a tying field goal.

"I beat myself up about it, but at the same time, I have great teammates. I have a great coaching staff," Williams said. "They helped me get rid of it in my head really quickly.

"So when they called that same play again I was excited because I knew that showed they have a lot of trust in me. I had to get in the end zone, and thank God I did."

Williams said senior tackle Dan Skipper, in particular, picked him up.

"He walked me down the sideline and was kind of like, 'Hey man, we need you. Just let it go,' " Williams said. "That meant a lot to me because he's big brother."

Running backs coach Reggie Mitchell said Williams has moved on from the mistake.

"He's had a great week of practice thus far, and we're just ready to get back to Saturday," Mitchell said.