Hogs went to Jared

— Jared Cornelius made a splashy return after missing the Texas State game to rest his sore back.

Cornelius produced career highs with seven catches for 126 yards against Texas A&M. The junior from Shreveport also scored a touchdown for the sixth time in the past eight games with his 5-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

"I had a couple of plays I had to win the one-on-one battle, and I did and I got the ball," Cornelius said.

Coach Bret Bielema said Cornelius battled to play the previous week against Texas State. Instead, Cornelius conceded he needed the rest and got good treatment.

"We have professionals that know what they're doing here," he said. "They did a great job of making an executive decision of holding me out of a game that I needed some rest so I could come back the next week to be 100 percent."