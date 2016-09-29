Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, September 29, 2016, 11:13 a.m.
Jake Raulerson playing through ankle injury

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 9:43 a.m.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas offensive lineman Jake Raulerson participates in a drill during practice Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, at the football practice field on the university campus in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Coach Bret Bielema said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference that junior guard Jake Raulerson "continued to be hobbled by an ankle that wasn't quite there, but he went out and played hard" against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Raulerson could wind up splitting time against Alcorn State at right guard.

"Colton Jackson's been playing some really good football," offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "He can push guys all over in that first line. We've given him some looks at right guard with the twos. We've put Jalen Merrick at right tackle with the twos."

