Jake Raulerson playing through ankle injury

— Coach Bret Bielema said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference that junior guard Jake Raulerson "continued to be hobbled by an ankle that wasn't quite there, but he went out and played hard" against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Raulerson could wind up splitting time against Alcorn State at right guard.

"Colton Jackson's been playing some really good football," offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "He can push guys all over in that first line. We've given him some looks at right guard with the twos. We've put Jalen Merrick at right tackle with the twos."