It still was not ransom

Republicans are continuing to claim a ransom-payment situation for the Iran nuclear deal. Prior to the deal, Republicans wanted the hostages freed in order to approve it. Now, when the nuclear deal is done and we freed the hostages--in a separate negotiation, by the way--it's suddenly a ransom payment.

Oh, and we gave them their own money back that we held since 1979.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't.

Oh, by the way, I believe Donald Trump has no secret plan for ISIS, any more than Nixon did for Vietnam in 1968. If his plan is so great, why not help implement it now and save lives rather than waiting until next February?

ED PARKS

Rogers

Perpetually in battle

Sitting on my front porch watching four hummingbirds battle fiercely over a feeder that has five openings reminds me of human feeders who fight the same way over a clod of earthly dirt that is in plentiful supply by the creator if not for the greed of man who wants more of what is not his. This has caused more human suffering, I suspect, than diseases of all kinds.

I am also amazed how politicians bandy around the holy name of God in order to gain the votes of a class of citizens. God has given an answer to this by declaring that "He is near in the mouth but far from their hearts." I believe to truly know the God of all creation, you must have a personal encounter with Jesus Christ and his salvation experience for remission of sin. God has said that we can know who is who by their spiritual fruits and sometimes the fruit is rotten with selfish ambition regardless of the cost to our nation.

I suspect I am one of Hillary's deplorables for being a Christian. I am opposed to a lot of things that are being declared as acceptable in this political atmosphere. I deplore lying to cover lies, abortion, gay marriage, transgender bathrooms and anything contrary to what God has declared in his holy word. Yes, it's in there and his word will stand forever after everything earthly is gone. Call me whatever name you can think up, but God calls me his own child and that's more valuable than any other name among creation.

Regardless of what those in high places constantly state, I believe this old world as we know it is coming apart and the only hope for anything better is that which is coming when God declares it's over. It is closer than many believe. Get ready, for the gate to eternity is about to open.

WILLA ROMINE

Bryant

Regardless of religion

I would wager that most folks who call themselves "Christian" do not endeavor to devoutly follow all the teachings of the New Testament: to love one's neighbor, to put others first, to speak the truth in love, etc. If one tries to do these things diligently, he may be called a religious "fanatic."

On the other hand, if a Muslim tries to conscientiously follow the Koran, he may be seen as a radical extremist.

It is said that a great majority of Muslims are peace-loving. I suggest that a great majority of the world's people are peace-loving, regardless of their religion.

For good or evil, few take seriously all the commands of their religion.

FRED SAWYER

Little Rock

Qualified to lead U.S.

We're at the point in the presidential campaign when voters are either suffering from or on the verge of suffering from CFS, Campaign Fatigue Syndrome. So, what have we got? Which of these two candidates is qualified to captain our ship?

On the Democratic side we have a female provocateur. When she entered the political world more than 30 years ago, she was an independent-thinking, wide-eyed idealist. Her environment changed her. Today, she's the quintessential political insider. A professional politico who is the face of the establishment. A master manipulator and a practiced conniver without peer. If creating controversy was an Olympic sport, she would be the all-time record holder with eight consecutive gold medals.

Republicans, on the opposing track, have put forth an empty suit. An unevolved man. On the evolutionary continuum, he's ambling alongside the third guy from the left. He has the moral maturity of a primate and the intellectual curiosity of a 3-day-old fetus. He is the human equivalent of a monkey with a gun.

These are our choices and time is of the essence. Our ship of state requires a captain who can keep it afloat and steer it away from troubled waters and toward the land of good and plenty. "Oh Captain, My Captain ... The port is near, the bells I hear, the people are exulting ..."

Excuse me. I've been jolted from my reverie by a knock on my door. (Pause) Well, that was interesting. An average-looking fellow stood at my door and introduced himself as Gary Johnson. You should hear what he had to say.

HARRY HERGET

Jonesboro

Face a daily struggle

I read letters here too often that grieve me. So many seem to show such hatred for Christians. A recent letter favorably compared Christians to the Taliban. I can't comprehend such a distorted view of reality.

Christians are not special people. They are ordinary people who have experienced a powerful spiritual conversion by yielding to the invitation God extends to all.

Jesus didn't select famous, powerful, highly educated or rich people to carry forth his message. He chose 12 ordinary men. Today they would likely be what we call blue-collar workers or simply laborers. Ordinary people who are never called to do extraordinary things. They are all around us.

These 12 men lived with God for three years. That is unimaginable. Yet when the time came to stand with him in the face of deadly hatred, they ran and hid. One publicly denied him three times. One sold him into death for mere money.

Two thousand years later, Christians face the daily struggle to live a life that honors God and brings him glory. But still clothed in sinful flesh, we fail often. No one is more disappointed in that failure than the Christian.

MICHAEL SANDERS

Little Rock

What's in her closet?

I only have one question (out of many) for Hillary Clinton: Do you own a dress?

JANE WALKER

Cabot

Editorial on 09/29/2016