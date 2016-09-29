Subscribe Register Login

Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.

2600 block of Elm Street

Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

More details on the investigation will be provided shortly, police said.

The killing is the 27th homicide in Little Rock so far this year.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

