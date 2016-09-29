Home /
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
2600 block of Elm Street
Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide in the 2600 block of Elm Street.
More details on the investigation will be provided shortly, police said.
The killing is the 27th homicide in Little Rock so far this year.
Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.