Man arrested on battery charge struck son with wrench, police say

A Jacksonville father was arrested Wednesday night after hitting his son on the head with a crescent wrench, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

An officer was sent to 52-year-old Jose Romero's home on Smart Street in Jacksonville around 9:18 p.m. to respond to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report. When he arrived, the officer saw Romero's son was bleeding badly on the right side of his head, near his eye, according to the report.

The son told the officer he had reached for his father's cellphone, and Romero had hit him with an object the son could not identify at the time, according to the report. Romero's son was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and Romero told the officer he had struck his son with a crescent wrench, police said.

Romero was taken into custody and transported to the Jacksonville Police Department, according to the report. He faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery, police said.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.