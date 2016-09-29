Teen charged in fatal Little Rock shooting extradited back to Arkansas

An 18-year-old Mississippi man arrested in a fatal shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex has been extradited back to Little Rock.

Dammieon Burst was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Hinds County, Miss. earlier this month on first-degree murder and first-degree battery warrants in connection to a shooting that killed 21-year-old Michael Lee on Aug. 20, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

An arrest report on file at the jail in Little Rock shows he was taken into custody by local authorities at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lee was found dead in a breezeway of Spanish Jon's Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St. around 4:50 a.m., Little Rock police said. Another man, 20-year-old Anthony Neal, was also shot, and police found him a short time later being treated at UAMS Medical Center.

Police previously arrested Robert Edwards in the fatal shooting on Aug. 22, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. He is currently being held at the jail and also faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery, according to the inmate roster.

Burst is being held without bond, police said, and a court date has been set for Oct. 5.