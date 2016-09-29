CUBS

Epstein gets extension

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a five-year contract extension with president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, rewarding him for an overhaul that has the long-suffering franchise eyeing its first championship since 1908.

The agreement announced Wednesday crosses a big item off the Cubs' to-do list. Epstein was approaching the final month of a five-year, $18 million contract after leaving the Boston Red Sox, where he won two World Series.

The extension comes with the Cubs wrapping up one of the greatest seasons in franchise history and their attention clearly fixed on winning their first World Series in more than a century.

They reached 100 victories for the first time since 1935 and were a major league-leading 101-56 heading into Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh. Chicago clinched the best record in the majors with more than a week left in the regular season.

WHITE SOX

Ventura's plans uncertain

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox Manager Robin Ventura won't say whether he's been offered the chance to return next season and backtracked from an earlier comment that he'd like to come back for a sixth season.

USA Today reported Wednesday the White Sox decided to retain Ventura, if he wants to stay. Citing an unnamed official, the report indicated that Ventura hasn't told the front office of his 2017 plans.

Ventura, 49, told reporters last month that he did want to return. But when asked that question again before Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, he said he'll "wait until the end of the year to discuss it."

General Manager Rick Hahn declined an interview request and a team spokesman said he's not planning to talk to reporters until Monday, the day after the season ends.

Ventura is in the last year of his contract. He's 373-432 with no playoff appearances.

HALL OF FAME

Rose appeals directly to Hall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pete Rose has appealed directly to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in an effort to restore his eligibility to be elected. In a seven-page letter to the Hall’s president on Tuesday, Rose’s longtime attorney Raymond Genco makes the case that the career hits leader’s ban from baseball for gambling in 1989 was not intended to make him ineligible for the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame changed its bylaws two years after Rose’s banishment to make banned players ineligible for the Hall. Rose argues that it wasn’t then-Commissioner Bart Giamatti’s intention to keep him out of the Hall when the two reached a settlement that banned him from baseball. Genco said new Commissioner Rob Manfred denying Rose’s reinstatement last December “opened the door” for the new argument.

NATIONALS

Harper out a 3rd game

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper is out of the Washington Nationals' starting lineup for the third consecutive game because of an injured left thumb.

With rain forecast, Nationals Manager Dusty Baker did not want to risk the NL MVP in a wet outfield during Wednesday night's game against Arizona.

Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos tore his right anterior cruciate ligament Monday after a rain delay. Ramos landed awkwardly after catching a relay throw at home plate.

"With the rain, you'd hate for his thumb to feel OK and then he gets hurt doing something else," Baker said. "We already had that once already. Not that someone else is a sacrificial lamb, but since he's already injured, it would be better not to take a chance."

Harper is batting .244 with 24 home runs and 95 RBI this season.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy has not been in the starting lineup since Sept. 20 because of a strained left buttocks.

