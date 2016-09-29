100 years ago

Sept. 29, 1916

FORT SMITH -- Believing that his services as a scout for the American expeditionary forces in Mexico deserves recognition when he is called to answer indictments charging him with being implicated with the so-called moonshine whiskey frauds unearthed here two years ago, Guy Hartman returned yesterday to close up a few business matters preparatory to returning to his home at St. Paul, N.C., to see his wife and children for the first time since he fled to Mexico, in May, 1915.

50 years ago

Sept. 29, 1966

• Philander Smith College will initiate a $65,000 fund drive as its share of the annual United Negro College Fund campaign with a luncheon at noon Friday for invited business and community leaders at the College Student Union. Dudley Dowell, a native Arkansan and president and chief administrative officer of New York Life Insurance Company, will be the speaker. The United Negro College Fund is made up of 33 Negro colleges throughout the nation, including Philander Smith.

25 years ago

Sept. 29, 1991

SEARCY -- Memories of those missing in action from the Vietnam War are not enough, veterans and their families said Saturday during a POW/MIA Awareness Day. They pleaded for the United States government to make a greater effort to bring back any POWs or MIAs still alive in Vietnam, or to bring back their remains for burial at home. "Time may be running out for us. I think we have to get to the bottom of this question and resolve it once and for all now that we have a lot of momentum on the issue," said Mike Peck, a colonel in the Army who recently retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency's special office for prisoners of war and missing in action.

10 years ago

Sept. 29, 2006

• A Little Rock fire captain was reprimanded Thursday for calling another city employee a derogatory name, and the body that hears city personnel matters suggested that firefighters, from the chief on down, need to clean up their language. The Little Rock Civil Service Commission ordered Capt. Mitch Fry to undergo sensitivity training and advised that other members of Station 18, near Southwest Regional Medical Center, undergo the same training. The issue arose from an internal affairs investigation of a claim made by another firefighter that the work environment at the station included racial discrimination. That claim was unfounded, according to a city investigation into the matter.

